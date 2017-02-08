UPDATE: Crews assess SUV crash into Merrill School

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Crews are working to repair the walls of a Merrill middle school after a car slammed into it.

It happened while classes were still in session at Prairie River Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

The school's principal says he's thankful no students or staff members were hurt.

"With any kind of case like this, it's unpredictable," said school principal, Ryan Martinovici. "You know, a car jumping the curb and running onto the sidewalk. We are fornate that it wasn't the end of the day or the beginning of the day when we have students exiting the building."

The students are having class in a different room. So, crews can work on the damage.

The driver was released from the hospital.

A vehicle ran into a Merrill school Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merrill Police Department.

Captain Corey Bennett said the SUV left the roadway from state highway 64 and crashed into Prairie River Middle School.

A woman was driving a Toyota Highlander around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed into a sixth grade classroom, the school's principal Ryan Martinovici said.

Authorities said no children where on the other side of the wall that the vehicle hit.

Police believe the crash could be medical related.

Officials are on the scene investigating.

