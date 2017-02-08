UPDATE: home in drug bust near three Wausau schools

A Wausau home where police seized 19 guns and a stash of drugs is within walking distance of St. Mark's Preschool, Newman Catholic High and Middle School and Wausau West.

But the Wausau School Superintendent said there's no reason for parents to be alarmed.

"I would like to make very clear at no time were our students in danger or at risk of a threat with regard to this particular situation," said Kathleen Williams.

The raid on North 16th Avenue happened in a quiet neighborhood.

Mike Graser watched the situation unfold.

"When we saw some of the officers running around in bullet proof vets and loading a bunch of their belongings or what have you into the vehicle," he said. "We knew there was something going on."

Arrested at the home were Giannetta Pedersen, 40, Casey Pedersen, 17 and Shane Dalbec, 38. Police recommended that they be accused of dozens of drug and gun charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Giannetta Pedersen was on her way to work at Lincoln Hills Correctional Facility when police arrived at her home.

