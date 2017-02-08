After release of Shields, Packers will rely on trio of Randall, Rollins & Gunter

Following the release of veteran cornerback Sam Shields, Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and Ladarious Gunter will face quite a bit of responsibility in the Packers secondary next season.

Luckily for them, they're already used to that.

The trio of second-year Green Bay corners shouldered the bulk of the load this season, with Shields out for essentially the entire year following a concussion suffered in week one. The three failed to live up to expectations, leading a Packers secondary that finished second-to-last in the NFL in pass defense despite having one of the best safety combinations in the league.

Still, Mike McCarthy believes more consistency should help the three of them find more success in their third years.

"Both Randall and Rollins had multiple injuries to deal with, McCarthy said at his season-ending media conference in January. "It was a tough go at the cornerback position. We just really never ever had any consistency as far as who we were playing with."

Gunter was the only player who stayed consistently healthy throughout the year. McCarthy said the team asked a lot of the former undrafted free agent, who was consistently tasked with defending the opposing team's top receiver.

The head coach added that he does not expect the Packers to release any of those three, despite the rough 2016 season.

"We have a long history here in the last 11 years of first year players making a big jump into their second year, so you have to factor that into those kind of decisions," he said.

Each of the players appeared to regress into their second year, but the Packers appear hopeful all three will make a big jump into their third seasons.

Shields' release frees up $9 million in cap space for next season as well, so the Packers could make a move to bring in a cornerback in free agency.

