Bucks to start D-League team in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks will start an NBA Development League franchise that will play in Oshkosh beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks will become the 20th NBA club to own and operate a D-League franchise as the minor league grows to a record 25 teams next season.

Co-owner Wes Edens says the Bucks are demonstrating the team's commitment to building stronger ties to fans throughout Wisconsin.

Construction on a new Bucks arena is expected to be completed for the 2018-19 season. Public financing will cover $250 million of the roughly $524 million cost for the new building.

Oshkosh is about 85 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. The Oshkosh City Council has approved plans for a new 3,500-seat arena to be built near Lake Winnebago.

Here is a rendering of the new arena, expected to be ready for the 2017-18 season.

