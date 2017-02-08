PREVIEW: Pointers face WIAC rival UW-Whitewater at home

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team will take on WIAC rival and number 18 ranked UW-Whitewater, Wednesday night at 7pm.

The Pointers have already played the Warhawks this season, at Whitewater, suffering a six point loss, 80-74. Junior guard MJ Delmore recalls, "We play them close. It was definitely a good game, it could have gone either way, it just happened to go their way."

But the Pointers will have a chance at redemption, taking on the Warhawks for the second time this season at home, "Being at home, the crowd will definitely be in our favor this time. Our defense should, once again, keep it a tight game, and hopefully the crowd momentum will help us shoot the ball well and come away with a victory."

Whitewater is currently riding a seven-game winning streak, Point a two-game winning streak, and with the amount of history between these two squads, the game is bound to be close and full of energy.

Interim Head Coach, Kent Dernback adding, "We've both been ranked in the top ten, top fifteen consistently year in and year out. If you look at who's won the conference title over the last ten or fifteen years, traditionally its been Stevens Point or Whitewater. We've won four National Championships over the last fourteen years, they've won two National Championships, so when you have two programs with so much respect for one another and that have achieved at the highest level on the National stage, a natural rivalry is going to occur, and its going to bring out the best in both teams."

UW-Stevens Point currently leads the all-time series 105-82. Tip off is at 7:00pm at Quandt Gym.