Woman gets 4 years in prison for Adams Co. campground rampage

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) - A 36-year-old Genoa City woman accused of running over and seriously injuring a man at an Adams County campground following a bar argument was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday, authorities said.

In a deal with prosecutors, Jennifer Adler pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and prosecutors dismissed four other charges.

A 29-year-old Eau Claire man was seriously hurt early Aug. 9, 2015, at Point Bluff Resort in the Township of Springville, investigators said.

Adler and the man had an argument earlier in the evening at a bar at the resort before Adler drove a vehicle through the campground and intentionally hit him, leading him to be hospitalized, police said..

Before being sentenced, Adler apologized to the man and said she was sorry, authorities said.

The judge gave her credit for 549 days already spent in jail and ordered that she serve six years on extended supervision after she is released from prison.

Adler was originally charged with two felonies - attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety - and three misdemeanors - causing injury while driving drunk, resisting an officer and bail jumping.