Antigo parents react to possible school changes

Antigo parents are reacting the a proposal put out by the school district this week.

“I just don't think it's a good idea,” Sondra Pranke said.

The district is looking to meet financial demands and to do so, is considering consolidating classrooms. The proposal suggests 8-12th graders would attend Antigo High School, 4-7th graders would go to Antigo Middle School and kindergartners-3rd graders would attend East, West and North Elementary schools.

“When we're facing budget cuts of six, seven figures every year... it gets a lot harder,” Antigo School Board president Mike Boldig said. “We're at that point.”

Parents said they're worried about their children sharing schools with students several years older.

“I just feel like they're too little to be with that large of an age group,” Pranke said. “I mean ya know with the bullying that's going on.”

Other parents agree.

“I've talked to a lot of parents and they don't like the idea either,” Tracy Prechel said.

Boldig wants the community to know the proposal is in the very early stages and nothing is finalized. The district is holding four feedback sessions this month.

Feedback Sessions: