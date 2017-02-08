Portage Co. clinic employee sentenced to prison for stealing

An Illinois man was sentenced Wednesday, for stealing from a Portage County clinic where he worked.

28-year-old Henry Charles Louis Behrendt, III will spend 1 1/2 years behind bars for stealing nearly $250,000 from Klasinski Clinic in Stevens Point, according to the Portage County District Attorney.

The Grayslake man plead guilty to 5 counts of felony theft from a business in December of 2016. Behrendt had worked at the clinic as a practice manager.

Behrendt committed the theft through fraudulent checks to himself, misuse of the company credit card, keeping refunds to the company for himself and buying many personal items at the Clinic’s expense like a pool table, furniture, home theater, washer and dryer among other things, according to a release from the district attorney.

Portage County's District Attorney says Behrendt created a “web of deceit” by hiding the extent of the theft from his employer through fraudulent entries in the corporate records.

A judge sentenced him to 1 1/2 years in prison, followed by extended supervision. If he violates his probation, he will be sent back to prison.