2 killed in head-on crash in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two people were killed and one person injured after a head-on crash near Bonduel Wednesday, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on State Highway 47, when the driver tried passing a semi. The car entered a no-passing zone and collided with a Ford Focus, and then smashed into the semi.

The 84-year-old male driver of the Toyota, and the 57-year-old male driver of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 81-year-old female passenger of the Toyota was flown to Saint Vincent's Hospital, with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and no names are being released at this time.