UPDATE: Bucks' Jabari Parker has torn ACL

Bucks forward Jabari Parker has re-torn the ACL in his left knee, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Parker will miss about 12 months of basketball action after surgery, meaning he will be out for most of the 2017-18 season as well.

The third-year forward out of Duke tore the ACL in this same knee in December of 2014, before returning mid-way through last season.

"Just to go through the same injury again is extremely tough," Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said on Thursday. "The positive, he's young. He understands. He's gone through it. He will overcome. He's overcome it once. He'll go through it again and he'll come stronger."

"It takes the spirit from us, man," forward John Henson added. "Anytime you see a kid like that go down. I think he's the most improved player in the NBA. It sucks. So hopefully the results are not as bad as they seem with the injury and we can go on from there."

Video of the injury is below.

Bucks’ Jabari Parker helped off the floor after going down with non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/5qPs74fIFq — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 9, 2017

Bucks forward Jabari Parker left in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat after a non-contact knee injury.

Parker drove the lane and pulled up just before releasing a shot, immediately reaching for his left knee. It's the same knee that he injured during his rookie year in 2014. That injury forced Parker miss nearly a full year after tearing his ACL.

Parker was carried off the floor by his teammates and according to the Bucks he will not return to the game.

Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee and will not return tonight. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2017

The third-year player out of Duke is having a breakout year, averaging 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for Milwaukee.

