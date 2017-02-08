Athlete of the Week: Tyler Fuerlinger, Marshfield Columbus Catholic

Sometimes there is no greater motivation than when you're down to your last chance -- such is the case for Newsline 9's latest athlete of the week, Marshfield Columbus Catholic senior Tyler Fuerlinger.

Uncertain whether or not he'll play sports at the collegiate level, Fuerlinger's making the most of what could be his finale as a student athlete.

"I probably put more effort in this year," Fuerlinger said of his offseason training. "Just knowing it could be my last go'round, I wanted to make the most."

And the extra work has certainly paid off, as the three-sport athlete is putting together quite the senior campaign. This past fall he was named the Mid-State Conference's player of the year on the soccer field. Now, this winter, Fuerlinger has helped lift the Dons' boys basketball team to the top spot in the Division 5 State rankings.

"He's a good shooter, he really takes the ball to the basket well," Dons head basketball Joe Konieczny said. "He's a tremendoes athlete, so he gets a lot of our steals and baskets in transition."

Fuerlinger is currently his team's second-leading scorer, averaging 22.6 points per game.

"I just play within myself," Fuerlinger said. "I try to attack the hoop, get rebounds. I just build the confidence up in warm-ups. If see my shots going, I know it's going to be a good night."

Though Columbus Catholic has never won a State title in basketball, it's been Fuerlinger's goal since day one to bring the program its first.

"It would mean the world," Fuerlinger said of accomplishing the feat. "It's all I've wanted to do since freshman year, and I hope we do this year. It would be awesome."