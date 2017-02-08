Pointers close game on 25-2 run, knock off No. 24 Whitewater 75- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pointers close game on 25-2 run, knock off No. 24 Whitewater 75-57

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

The UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team closed the game on a 25-2 run and knocked off No. 24 UW-Whitewater 75-57 on Wednesday night.

The win moves the Pointers into sole possession of third place in the WIAC. They are just one game back of UWW for the second-place spot, which would give them a first round bye and a guaranteed home game in the WIAC tournament.

After falling behind 55-50 early in the fourth quarter, Taylor Barrett helped spark the 25-2 run that put the game away for Point. Barrett had 14 points. The Pointers were led by Autumn Hennes, who scored 16.

UWSP will host UW-Stout at Berg Gymnasium on Saturday. It is the Pointers' final home game of the regular season before they hit the road to close out the campaign.

Click here for a box score.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.