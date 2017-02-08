No. 18 Whitewater wins back-and-forth affair 56-55 over UWSP

Demetrius Woodley knocked down one of two free throws in the closing seconds and No. 18 UW-Whitewater escaped with a 56-55 win at UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 1,005 at Quandt Gymnasium was treated to a back and forth affair, complete with 10 lead changes and seven ties.

The Pointers had the ball with less than 30 seconds left, but a turnover game the Warhawks a runout opportunity. Woodley was fouled and made one of two free throws. UWSP had one final chance, but failed to get a good shot off.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win down the stretch," Pointers head coach Kent Dernbach told Newsline 9 after the game. "We didn't play a sound basketball game both offensively and defensively and because of that we let a solid Whitewater team come in here and steal one on our home court."

The loss snaps a two game winning streak for the Pointers, who were led by 12 points from M.J. Delmore.

UWSP hits the road Saturday to take on UW-Stout before closing with back-to-back road games to finish the season.