No. 18 Whitewater wins back-and-forth affair 56-55 over UWSP - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

No. 18 Whitewater wins back-and-forth affair 56-55 over UWSP

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Demetrius Woodley knocked down one of two free throws in the closing seconds and No. 18 UW-Whitewater escaped with a 56-55 win at UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night.

A crowd of 1,005 at Quandt Gymnasium was treated to a back and forth affair, complete with 10 lead changes and seven ties.

The Pointers had the ball with less than 30 seconds left, but a turnover game the Warhawks a runout opportunity. Woodley was fouled and made one of two free throws. UWSP had one final chance, but failed to get a good shot off.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win down the stretch," Pointers head coach Kent Dernbach told Newsline 9 after the game. "We didn't play a sound basketball game both offensively and defensively and because of that we let a solid Whitewater team come in here and steal one on our home court."

The loss snaps a two game winning streak for the Pointers, who were led by 12 points from M.J. Delmore.

UWSP hits the road Saturday to take on UW-Stout before closing with back-to-back road games to finish the season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.