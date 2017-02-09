Valentine's Day recipes

Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Newsline 9's Molly Koweek is hanging out at Zest Bakery and Coffeehouse all morning long to learn how to make some special treats. Check out the recipes below and tune in to Wake Up Wisconsin for the demonstrations.

Zest Coffee Syrup

1 Cup of sugar

1 Cup of Water

2 Tsp. Ingredient you want to flavor with (tea, dried flowers, extracts, etc.)

Bring water and sugar to a boil. Remove from the heat and add your flavorings. Strain the sugar water mixture through a fine strainer once you've reached the flavor you desire.

Zest Chocolate Covered Strawberries

1 qt. Strawberries (cleaned and dried very well)

10 oz. Chocolate Melting Wafers

2 oz. White Chocolate Melting Wafers

In a 2 qt. Pot bring 1 Cup of water to a simmer. Add the 10 oz. of chocolate to a stainless steel or glass bowl and place over the simmering water. Allow the chocolate to melt stirring constantly. Once the chocolate has fully melted take a strawberry by the green and dip it into the bowl of chocolate. Raise the berry out of the chocolate to allow it to drip for a second of two. Transfer the dipped berries to a pan lined with wax paper or parchment paper.

Melt the white chocolate over the simmering water and using the prongs on a fork drizzle the chocolate covered strawberries. Let sit for 20 minutes and enjoy.

Zest Butter Cookies

870 Grams of Flour

1 ½ Tsp. Baking Powder

1 ½ Tsp. Salt

1 Lb. 2 oz. Butter

630 Grams Sugar

3 Whole eggs

1 ½ Tsp. Whole eggs

Whisk together dry ingredients, cream butter, and sugar (DO NOT OVER CREAM.)

Add eggs one at a time; add vanilla. Scrape bowl.

Add dry ingredients on low until just combined.

Make dough into disks.

Roll into ½ cm.

Punch desired shapes and transfer shapes to baking pan.

Bake at 325 F until edges are barely brown.

Zest Royal Icing

¼ Cup Meringue Powder

½ Cup Hot Water

4 Cups Powdered Sugar (Sifted)

¼ Tsp. Almond Extract

½ Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Place meringue powder and hot water in bowl of mixer.

With whisk attachment whip to peaks.

With mixer off add sifted powdered sugar.

Once powdered sugar is incorporated, turn mixer to high.

Whip on high for 5 minutes.