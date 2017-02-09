Wisconsin men snowmobile 500 miles in one day for cancer

Two Chippewa Valley men will ride their snowmobiles for 500 miles in one day to help families with a loved one battling cancer.

Chad Miller of Elk Mound said he did some research about the Valentine 500 as his father, James Miller, battled cancer. Valentine 500 was started by Nick Keller almost a decade ago. Pledges for each of the 500 miles traveled and other donations went into the Keller Family Community Foundation to increase public awareness and treatment of cancer. Miller said some of the funds also help families cover the costs of medical bills and other expenses.

Miller reached out to Keller about the event in 2015 and was invited to join the ride. Miller hoped his father could also join the journey. "Unfortunately, a month before we did it the first time, he passed away," Miller said. "It has been my goal to do this every year for him."

For the past three years, Dean Frase rode by Miller's side in the Valentine 500. The men said it can be a challenging ride, and not everyone finishes the full 500 miles.

"I jumped right in and didn't even hesitate," Frase said. "The cause of the ride is something, and then to be able to ride with Nick Keller, that was an honor to ride with him. I think we have all known somebody that has had cancer. Being a terrible disease like that, we do anything we can do to raise a little more money to beat that."

Frase said the first year they went, it was 27 degrees below zero. He had a problem with his helmet and rode with it slightly cracked. Frase said after 500 miles, he had frostbite on his face. Miller said he had a handlebar grip that did not shut off, and by the end of the ride, his fingers were incredibly swollen. Despite the challenges, Miller said he rides to keep his father's memory alive.

"My dad got started in snowmobiling, and he liked to help others, and so that is kind of my driving force," Miller said. "I am honoring his memory by helping others with my snowmobile."

Last year, Miller and Frase raised $3,000 for the Keller Family Community Foundation during Valentine 500. Miller hopes to surpass that amount this year.

Keller also rides in memory of a parent. Known as the "Mileage Man," Keller holds the world record for the most miles snowmobiled in 60 days with 19,506 miles in 2010. He rode to honor his mother, Mary Jane Keller, who lost her battle to cancer at age 56. In 2011, Keller broke that record again, riding 22,150 miles in 60 days. His snowmobile was named after his mother, and together Keller and Mary Jane traveled 99,956 miles in 356 days over six winters.

In 2016, Valentine 500 pledges and donations totaled about $30,000. Pledges can be made online, and anyone interested in tracking the trip can follow Keller's progress.