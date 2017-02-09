NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in murder of UW-Stout student returned to Dunn County

Cullen Osburn, the man accused of murdering a UW-Stout student, spends Wednesday night in a Dunn County jail cell.



Last week, Osburn waived extradition back to Wisconsin. Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith tells News 18 that he was retrieved from a Hennepin County, Minnesota jail Wednesday afternoon.



Osburn is charged with the Halloween weekend death of Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two were involved in an argument that ended when Osburn punched Alnahdi twice, causing him to fall. Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury the next day.



Osburn is charged with felony murder and battery causing bodily harm. Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said he is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota (WQOW) -- The man charged with murdering UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi will return to Wisconsin to face his crimes, possibly as early as next week.



Cullen Osburn's attorney told News 18 on Friday that his client has waived extradition. It happened Friday in Hennepin County in Minnesota. He is currently being held on $2 million cash bond.



Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith is not sure the exact date and time when Osburn will return to Menomonie, but says it will likely happen early next week.



Minnesota (WQOW) - News 18 has discovered new information on the case of the man charged with murdering UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi.

Cullen Osburn is being held in Minnesota. But, Menomonie police said Osburn is refusing to voluntarily be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges. At a Minnesota court hearing on Tuesday, a judge set an extradition hearing for February 3. The judge also ordered that Osburn continue to be held on $2 million cash bond.

