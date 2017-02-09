Runaway juror arrested, spends two nights in jail

Some people may have thought about bailing on jury duty, but police said a Franklin woman actually did it.

A 20-year-old woman went AWOL as a juror on a case that had just started late last month.

Court officials said she had trouble getting to the Milwaukee County Courthouse the next day for deliberations.

They made several attempts to contact her but she never showed up.

"It is something that is very serious and is important to all of us involved," said John Barrett, the clerk of Circuit Court for Milwaukee County.

He can only remember one other instance in his nearly two decades at the courthouse where someone skipped out on jury duty.

"You just want people to understand these are real people's lives that are very much affected by that, and they have to take this very seriously," Barrett said.

Since the juror didn't show up, the judge had to declare a mistrial.

The trial involved a Brookfield man who is accused of making online threats to prominent Milwaukee attorneys David Gruber and Frank Gimbel.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV reporter Christina Palladino went to the juror's home in Franklin, nobody answered. She was just released from jail Wednesday.

The woman turned herself in and spent two nights in jail.

The trial will have to start all over again in May with a new jury.