Day care worker accused of breaking 5-month-old girl's arms

An Oak Creek day care worker could become a felon and spend up to 15 years in prison if convicted of charges that she broke the arms of a then-5-month-old baby in her care.

The baby, identified in the criminal complaint as MRH, was described as a "jolly happy girl" when she arrived at the Children of America day care location on Oct. 3, 2016. By midday however, another caregiver recalled the girl making "blood curdling screams," the charging document said.

Stephanie McPherson, of the 1800 block of West Meyer Lane, is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child causing great bodily harm.

According to the complaint, McPherson said she was overwhelmed with work that Monday because there were several new babies at the facility. While spending time with MRH in a rocking chair, McPherson said she was bouncing the girl around and "wiggling her body."

This movement is believed two have caused a "acute" fracture to the girl's right arm that showed up on an X-ray from Children's Hospital. Her left arm was also fractured.

"Without a plausible explanation, these injuries are indicative of physical abuse," the complaint said.

During questioning, McPherson said the activity wasn't unusual but said, "I guess I did it too hard and didn't realize it," the complaint said.

According to state licensing records, the state revoked the day care's license. The day care is appealing that decision.