WAUSAU (WAOW) - Nearly 18 months after a seven-week-old baby died, Wausau police are recommending the child's father be charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

The father, whose name was not released, was arrested on an unrelated probation matter and later freed, Lt. Matt Barnes said Thursday.

The Marathon County district attorney's office is reviewing the evidence against the father and a decision on whether charges will be filed is expected within two weeks, Barnes said.

"This case was very complicated and required experts to analyze the information and that was very time-consuming," he said. "I am not sure we are done investigating."

The baby boy died in August 2015 but no details of the circumstances are being released, including the type of injuries the child suffered, because those details could jeopardize the investigation, Barnes said.