(CNN) - Nine Syrian refugees are spending their first night in a new home in Wisconsin.

Volunteers at Ebeneezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan rolled out the welcome mat for the family.

"They're not illegal immigrants," volunteer Janice Hill said. "They didn't sneak across the border. They didn't come here to take your jobs. They're here because they have no place else to go. Their lives are in danger. They are being slaughtered in their home country."

Catholic Charities helped the family establish refugee status.

President Trump's travel ban almost derailed their plans.