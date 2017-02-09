SPECIAL REPORT: Made in Wisconsin - Andes Candies

Wisconsin is known for its dairy products, hence the term, "America's Dairyland." However, the Badger State's production of goods goes beyond agriculture.

In Delavan, Andes Candies, known worldwide, has made the treats - billions of them - since 1971.

“We distribute Andes Candies in all 50 states. We also distribute it internationally,” said Ellen Gordon, the Chairman and CEO of Tootsie Roll Industries, which owns Andes Candies.

In one year, the company produces enough of the sweet treats to circle the earth. That includes the production of 10 million pieces of the signature creme de menthe pieces every day.

The company started in Chicago in 1921. The creme de menthe candy piece was introduced in about 1950 and was made by hand.

“The ingredients are the exact same as they always were. And the process has been monitored to make sure that that doesn't change the feeling of the candy or the taste of the candy,” Gordon said.

The plant now uses state of the art, automated candy-making equipment. However, the classic creme de menthe recipe remains unchanged.

“When you automate, it's very, very important to make sure that you retain the very essence of the candy,” Gordon said. “You might change the process, but you don't change the formula.”

The team taste test samples every day to make sure the product is up to the expected quality.

“We want every component to be right,” said Lori Healey, technical service manager at the plant.

These strict standards come with nearly a century-long legacy.

“It's a lot of pressure,” said Greg Cloninger, the plant's manager.

