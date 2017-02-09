February 2017 Jefferson Award: Jeff and Jo Peters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The February Jefferson Award winner is a Wisconsin Rapids couple who volunteer their time helping others solve problems.

Jeff Peters and his wife Jo opened Fresh Canvas LLC in 2014.

"It costs about $160 an hour to seek counseling. What we decided to do was to open a center for people who could not afford counseling," Jeff Peters said.

The Peters have offered their free help to 102 people so far, and some who have received the counseling say it is life-changing.

"I was scared at first and once I felt like I had a safe place. I was able to uncover such hurt from a long time ago and grow from up it and become the person I am," Megan Hernandez said.

Said Chris Ham, "Too many people turn to substance abuse or other crutches rather than dealing with their problems. This service is a way for people to be in a safe environment with trained professionals who can help you work through things."

Jeff and Jo Peters have bachelors degrees in psychology christian counseling from Liberty University and are both currently pursuing masters degrees.

They say they get as much out of the outreach program as they give.

"We are all a masterpiece and sometimes we have to reinvent and find out who we are and not suffer any more," Jeff Peters said.

EDITORS NOTE: On the day our meeting was scheduled with the Jeff and Jo, there was a family emergency and Jo had to leave town. We will meet with her later and update the story.