A Waupaca man was arrested after an investigation found thousands of images of child pornography on his computer, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Roy L. Sheraden, 68, was arrested Tuesday at his home after a review uncovered about 9,000 images containing child pornography on "several computer related items," the agency said.

Sheraden is jailed on $10,000 cash bond, Detective Cameron Durrant said.

Sheraden's first court appearance is Tuesday in Waupaca County Circuit Court.