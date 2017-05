TOMAHAWK (WAOW) - A 10-month-old dog fell through the ice and was rescued after a police and a family friend went onto the ice, placed several pieces of wood near the dog and pulled him out of the water, Police Chief Al Elvins said Thursday.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Jersey Flowage in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

The Bernese Mountain dog had been in the water at least 20 minutes as the owner tried to get him out before police were called and neighbor Terry "Tee" Collins Jr. rescued him, Elvins said.

The dog was treated for hypothermia at Animal Clinic of Tomahawk before returned to his owner.