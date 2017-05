SHAWANO COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two people were killed and one person injured after a head-on crash near Bonduel Wednesday, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say drivers of both cars, 84-year-old John Lindert of Brookfield and 57-year-old John Fischer of Shawano, were killed in the crash.

Officials said a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on State Highway 47 when the driver tried passing a semi. The car entered a no-passing zone and collided with a Ford Focus, and then smashed into the semi.

The passenger in the Toyota, 81-year-old Donna Lindert of Brookfield, was flown to Saint Vincent's Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.