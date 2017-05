A Racine man is accused of stealing an urn from his ex-girlfriend that contained her father's ashes.

He threatened to urinate on the ashes if she didn't give him money, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, Ronnie Ball entered the woman's home in April, threw cereal around, broke a television screen and cut multiple power cords.

She told police that Ball was trying to get money from her so he could leave town because of a Department of Corrections warrant.

Ball is now charged with burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property and threats to injure.