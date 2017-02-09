Marathon Co Petsaver: Chevy and Nova - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co Petsaver: Chevy and Nova

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW)--Chevy and Nova are our Marathon County Petsaver dogs  for Thursday.

Shelter workers say their owner passed away and now they are in the care of the humane society.

It is hoped that can go into a new home together.

Chevy is an Akita-German Shepherd mix and Nova is an Australian Cattle Dog mix.

Both dogs are between 2 1/2 to 3-years old and  up-to-date on their shots and neutered.

Volunteers say the dogs get along well with people of all ages, like other dogs and cats.

The adoption fee for the two  is already paid--so all you have to do is fill out the paper work and if you are approved these beautiful dogs are yours!

The phone number at the shelter in Wausau is 715-845-2810 or click here to see more adoptable animals www.catsndogs.org

