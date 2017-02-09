UPDATE: Ex-jailer accused of sexual contact with inmate out of jail

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A former jailer at the Marathon County Jail accused of having sexual contact with an inmate got out of jail Friday - thanks to her husband.

Jennifer Kowalski, 38, is charged with two felonies - second-degree sexual assault by a correctional staff and misconduct in office.

She made her first court appearance and was released from jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

In court documents, Kowalski denied to investigators that she did anything illegal with the inmate.

After the brief court appearance, her husband told Newsline 9 there is another side to the story and his wife did nothing wrong.

According to a four-page criminal complaint, Kowalski, 38, performed oral sex on the inmate while guarding him at Aspirus Hospital in 2015 and wrote him love letters. The inmate was being treated for an ailment.

"The inmate acknowledged a relationship with Kowalski but said it happened after Kowalski left the Marathon County Sheriff's Department," the complaint said.

Kowalski came under question in fall 2015 and the Everest Metro Police Department conducted an investigation, Sheriff Scott Parks said.

Kowalski, who joined the sheriff's department in October 2006, was "terminated" Oct. 29, 2015, Parks said in a statement.

No future court dates have been set.