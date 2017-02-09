D.C. Everest Junior High holds history day

Students at D.C. Everest Junior High School traveled back in time on Thursday for the school's annual History Day.

For the project, students pick a topic, research it and present their findings to teachers.

The students were able to choose how they present their work. Options included a solo performance, documentary or poster board.

"It helps a lot to be able to choose what you want to learn about,” 8th grader Robert Alston said. “Do something out of your own efforts and make it your own project."

This year's theme was “Taking a Stand”. Students who choose to compete could move on to regional and statewide competitions.