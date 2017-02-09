Governor Walker stops in Wausau

A day after announcing his budget, Governor Scott Walker made a stop in Wausau Thursday.

While at Northcentral Technical College, Walker talked about reforms aimed at saving money and increasing funding for schools. Walker has proposed billions of dollars for education while cutting taxes. Democrats have argued it's unrealistic, but Walker said he disagrees.

"They're upset because they don't have anything to criticize, so now they're questioning whether it's real," said Walker. "The fact of the matter is it's totally real, because of the reform dividend. The statistics are accurate, our revenue estimates are based on the non-partisan legislator fiscal bureau they all use, Republican and Democrat alike."

Walker also repeated that he has no interest in a position in President Trump's cabinet, with the current labor secretary pick under fire.