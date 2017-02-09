Thursday Sports Report: Caufield leads Panthers past Evergreens, - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Caufield leads Panthers past Evergreens, 11-1

Posted:

Local prep sports scores for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 73, Menominee Indian 51
   Lakeland 69, Mosinee 66
   Medford Area 58, Rhinelander 47
   Owen-Withee 58, Greenwood 36

   Phillips 74, Phelps 53

   Rosholt 91, Tri-County 60
   Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 57
   Wild Rose 55, Port Edwards 35
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
 

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 29

   Colby 67, Spencer 38

   Loyal 71, Columbus 44
   Marathon 59, Assumption 39
   Newman Catholic 33, Auburndale 25

   Owen-Withee 78, Greenwood 41
   Prentice 74, Edgar 44
   Rib Lake 43, Athens 17

   Stratford 67, Northland Lutheran 20
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, Rhinelander 35
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 29
   

BOYS HOCKEY

   Antigo 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0
   Stevens Point 11, D.C. Everest 1
   University School of Milwaukee 4, Kenosha 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Central Wisconsin 6, Point-Rapids 0
   Northland Pines 11, Medford Area 0

 

