Thursday Sports Report: Caufield leads Panthers past Evergreens, 11-1

Local prep sports scores for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 as reported to the WAOW sports office:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 73, Menominee Indian 51
Lakeland 69, Mosinee 66
Medford Area 58, Rhinelander 47
Owen-Withee 58, Greenwood 36
Phillips 74, Phelps 53
Rosholt 91, Tri-County 60
Shiocton 77, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Wild Rose 55, Port Edwards 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amherst 63, Weyauwega-Fremont 29
Colby 67, Spencer 38
Loyal 71, Columbus 44
Marathon 59, Assumption 39
Newman Catholic 33, Auburndale 25
Owen-Withee 78, Greenwood 41
Prentice 74, Edgar 44
Rib Lake 43, Athens 17
Stratford 67, Northland Lutheran 20
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 53, Rhinelander 35
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 41, Iola-Scandinavia 29
BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 6, Rhinelander/Three Lakes 0
Stevens Point 11, D.C. Everest 1
University School of Milwaukee 4, Kenosha 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin 6, Point-Rapids 0
Northland Pines 11, Medford Area 0