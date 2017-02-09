DEVELOPING: 1 missing, 2 injured in Louisiana pipeline blaze - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DEVELOPING: 1 missing, 2 injured in Louisiana pipeline blaze

Posted:

PARADIS, La. (AP) -- Officials say one person is missing and two are injured after an explosion sparked a pipeline fire in southeastern Louisiana.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne says authorities don't yet know what caused the fire at the Phillips 66 pipeline in Paradis. He says a crew of six workers was cleaning the pipeline at the time. Two were injured, three had no or minor injuries and one was unaccounted for.

Champagne says the 20-inch pipeline has been shut off at the source but the fire will have to burn off the rest of the product, which could take hours or days.

He says the fire is 30 or 40 feet wide and about the same height.

The sheriff says 60 homes have been evacuated and highway traffic is being diverted around the area.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.