Wisconsin man rescued after vehicle goes through ice

A man was rescued from the Fox River after his vehicle went through the ice late Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m., rescue crews were called to the south end of the Fox River where it meets Lake Winnebago.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the man was driving south to north when his vehicle entered the mouth of the Fox River. He was able to escape his vehicle while it was sinking, and he was able to pull himself up on the ice.

Some witnesses who were on the north side of the river heard his cry for help and called 911.

The Oshkosh Fire Department arrived on scene with its airboat and found a man in frozen clothing on the ice.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for hypothermia and exposure.

The Oshkosh Fire Department warns people to be careful on the ice, especially near the mouth of the river.

“Obviously the conditions here are very, very unstable. We’re near the mouth of the river. Lot of currents in this area. So again, it’s a very dangerous situation from this section, in this area,” says Battalion Chief Brian Bending, Oshkosh Fire Department.

“Just be careful out there obviously. Ice is never 100-percent safe, especially near the mouth of the river. So be careful.”