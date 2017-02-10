STUNNING transformation: "I Wake Up Like This" makeover contest

It was an exciting morning on Wake Up Wisconsin!

Jamie Hetzer, a loving mom of three from Stevens Point, and the winner of our "I Wake Up Like This" makeover contest was transformed from head to toe.

Students at State College of Beauty Culture gave her a whole new look, and stylists at Apricot Lane Boutique in Wausau gave her an updated ensemble.

"I'm not used to looking so pretty," Hetzer said.

Her husband, Grant, was standing by for the entire makeover.

"You look pretty every day," Grant said. "I see it every day."

The pair said they plan on going on a date Friday night.

"We're going to go out for a fish fry, but I think I'm going to have to keep an eye on her tonight," Grant said.