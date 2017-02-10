Tickets on sale Friday for Billy Joel Lambeau Field concert

Tickets for this summer’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field go on sale Friday morning.

Sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.

Here’s how to purchase tickets:

Click here to purchase on ticketmaster.com

Call 1-800-745-3000

The Piano Man will play Lambeau Field on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Billy Joel has won 6 Grammy awards out of 23 nominations and created 33 Top 40 hit singles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

His extensive list of hit songs includes “Only the Good Die Young”; “Allentown”; “Goodnight Saigon”; “She’s Always a Woman”; “Uptown Girl”; “We Didn’t Start the Fire”; “Just the Way You Are”; “You May be Right”; “Big Shot”; and “New York State of Mind.”

This is the third concert at Lambeau Field — and the first not to headline Kenny Chesney, who performed there in 2011 and returned in 2015 with Jason Aldean.