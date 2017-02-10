Tickets on sale Friday for Billy Joel Lambeau Field concert - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tickets on sale Friday for Billy Joel Lambeau Field concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Tickets for this summer’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field go on sale Friday morning.

Sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.

Here’s how to purchase tickets:

Click here to purchase on ticketmaster.com

Call 1-800-745-3000

The Piano Man will play Lambeau Field on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Billy Joel has won 6 Grammy awards out of 23 nominations and created 33 Top 40 hit singles. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

His extensive list of hit songs includes “Only the Good Die Young”; “Allentown”; “Goodnight Saigon”; “She’s Always a Woman”; “Uptown Girl”; “We Didn’t Start the Fire”; “Just the Way You Are”; “You May be Right”; “Big Shot”; and “New York State of Mind.”

This is the third concert at Lambeau Field — and the first not to headline Kenny Chesney, who performed there in 2011 and returned in 2015 with Jason Aldean.

