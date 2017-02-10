Wisconsin woman gets life in prison for murdering husband - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin woman gets life in prison for murdering husband

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

An Appleton woman was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2012 death of her husband.

Mastella Jackson was convicted last year of stabbing Derrick Whitlow 25 times at a motel in Grand Chute.

She was convicted after the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appeals decision reinstating some physical evidence in the case. A knife and clothing had been dismissed because it was found after police interrogated Jackson without reading her the Miranda rights. An appeals court said officers searching the house would inevitably have found the evidence.

On top of the life sentence, the judge gave Jackson nine additional months in prison for bail jumping.

Jackson will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

