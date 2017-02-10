Report: Opioid deaths doubled in Wisconsin over decade

A new report says the rate of heroin overdose deaths grew more than 800 percent in Wisconsin over the last decade.

Findings the Department of Health Services released Friday show the rate of overdose deaths involving heroin grew 880 percent between 2006 and 2015, from 0.5 deaths per 100,000 residents to 4.9 deaths per 100,000.

The rate of opioid overdose deaths, meanwhile, nearly doubled over the decade, from 5.9 deaths per 100,000 residents to 10.7 deaths. The rate of overdose deaths involving prescription opioids increased 26 percent over the decade, from 5.3 per 100,000 residents to 6.7 per 100,000.

Gov. Scott Walker has called a special legislative session to pass a host of bills designed to combat heroin and opioid abuse. It's unclear when the Legislature may vote, however.