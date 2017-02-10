Antigo woman, 86, avoids prison for killing highway worker

MERRILL (WAOW) - An 86-year-old Antigo woman avoided prison time Friday after she pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for killing a Lincoln County highway worker almost two years ago, according to online court records.

Mary Robinson received a deferred sentence for five years with several conditions, including she not operate a motor vehicle and she commit no crimes, court records said.

Robinson, who walks with a walker, was charged in the July 14, 2015, death of Marcus Wydeven, 50, who was working as a flag man during some maintenance work on state Highway 17 at Barnes Creek Avenue near Merrill.

Before Robinson was sentenced, prosecutors told the judge the victim's family agreed with the deferred sentence for her, court records said.

Robinson was accused of driving at least 51 mph before plowing into Wydeven.

According to criminal complaint, three signs were erected alerting drivers they were approaching a work zone before getting to Wydeven.

Eyewitnesses told investigators Robinson "did not appear to slow or brake" as she approached and hit him, the complaint said.