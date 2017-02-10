Account Executive - WAOW

WAOW-TV in Wausau, WI has an immediate opening for an Account Executive. The successful candidate will be an aggressive self-starter with excellent communication skills and a winning attitude. Previous media sales experience preferred but not required. Responsibilities include growing a base of existing accounts while developing new advertisers from the local business community. Working knowledge of Microsoft Office is required. Experience w/ Matrix, OSI, and Ad Connections preferred.

Applicants must have a valid driver's license, reliable transportation and a clean driving record. This position requires flexible scheduling, as well.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, please send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

JanEl Daul

General Sales Manager

Jdaul@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer