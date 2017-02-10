Northwoods woman agrees to repay $95,000 she embezzled

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 49-year-old former office manager convicted of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Northwoods Animal Hospital in Minocqua starting in 2008 worked out a deal Friday to repay $95,000, according to online Oneida County court records.

In 2015, Brenda Wigglesworth of Arbor Vitae pleaded no contest to one count of theft in a business setting, was sentenced to five year's probation and was ordered to serve nine months in jail with work privileges.

Wigglesworth's scheme involved, in part, "excessive paychecks" to herself worth about $10,000 and keeping $21,500 that had been paid at the clinic's service counter instead of depositing it in a bank, according to a criminal complaint.

Wigglesworth worked at the clinic from 1999 until April 2013 as the bookkeeper/office manager.

The complaint said Wigglesworth used the clinic's credit cards for personal expenses, including to buy an $88 pair of shoes in Minnesota and to pay cell phone bills. She "overfunded" contributions to her and other employees' retirement accounts, the complaint said.

Under the deal worked out Friday for Wigglesworth to repay $95,000, the amount will be reduced to $89,000 if she makes a $20,000 payment by August after already repaying $15,000, court records said.

Wigglesworth's scheme involved getting new credit cards by using the clinic's credit, taking cash advances of nearly $200,000 and depositing the money in the clinic's bank accounts, the complaint said. "This may have been done to balance the books."