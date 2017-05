MERRILL (WAOW) -- A Tomahawk man accused of killing his newborn son pleaded not guilty Friday.

Prosecutors say doctors determined that 23-year-old Henry Hughes severely shook the baby in September.

Hughes' 23-day-old son died at a Marshfield hospital Sept. 18 from what doctors called "abusive head trauma," the criminal complaint said.

Attorneys say any trial could be delayed for months.

They say the baby's exact cause of death is undetermined and more testing of his brain is being done.