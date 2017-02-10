Deer and Hunting Expo kicks off in Rothschild - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Deer and Hunting Expo kicks off in Rothschild

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -

The joy of hunting moves indoors this weekend, with the Central Wisconsin Deer and Hunting Expo.

This is the fifth year for the event in Rothschild. It kicked off Friday at the Central Wisconsin Convention Center. 

With two full exhibition rooms, there are endless booths to visit.

"Everything from obviously archery, firearms, food plotting," said organizer Chuck Collins. "Everything to deal with primarily whitetail deer hunting."

The main attraction is the live deer display.

"It's a lot of fun, you know we get a lot of response when we come to different events around the country," said Dillan Porter, ranch manager of Steve Porter's Trophy Whitetail out of Lake Bronson, Minnesota. "People are surprised to see a live whitetail up close and personal."

The event lasts through Sunday.

Admission is $8 for the general public, and free for children under 12. 

