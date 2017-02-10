Locals weigh in on new Merriam-Webster words

The Merriam-Webster dictionary is now 1,000 words heavier.

The list includes many modern-day turns of phrase that are now commonly used, including binge-watch, side-eye and throw shade.

While many here in Wausau haven't actually heard of any of these terms, they say they may start using them in casual conversation.

"Side eye?" said Steve Hupfauf of the term meaning to give someone a dirty look out of the corner of their eye. "No I haven't heard of that one. I might have done that once or twice in my life though," he said with a laugh.

New words are chosen based on frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use.

