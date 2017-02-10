Marshfield wrestling flying high into regionals after first conference title in nearly six decades

The Marshfield wrestling team is flying high as it heads into the postseason.

"We've had a lot of success," Tigers head coach Jackson Hein said. "I think the biggest thing is this team is constantly learning and they want to get better every day."

So far, that's been true. Last weekend, Marshfield locked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference championship in 58 years.

"(That's) a big accomplishment," Hein said. "But the guys have big goals so this should be a fun year."

The Tigers blew out the competition on their way to that title. They racked up 225.5 points. Wausau West came in second with 171. They are riding a wave of confidence going into Saturday's regional in Merrill.

"I know the feeling of winning conference now," Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann, a Marshfield sophomore conference champion told Newsline 9. 'I'm pretty sure our whole team liked that feeling so we want to have that feeling again coming out of regionals and sectionals.

"As long as we keep wrestling for each other," he said, "I think great things are going to happen."

Marshfield competes in the Merrill regional on Saturday beginning at 10:30.