Two Adams County residents have been arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

48-year-old Dartanjon Flynn and 51-year-old Donna Grahn of Big Flats are facing multiple charges following the drug bust.

A search of the home resulted in a seizure of $15,000 in drugs and cash including nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of cocaine.

No other information is being released at this time.