UPDATE: Charges filed against man in Medford drug raid that left a dog dead

A criminal complaint has been filed by the Taylor County district attorney after a drug raid on Feb. 1 that left a great dane dead.

The complaint said that 25-year-old Anthony Kraemer faces multiple drug charges.

Police raided Kraemer's Medford home and found several bags of meth, marijuana, LSD and around $4,000 cash.

According to the criminal complaint, when police entered the home, the four-and-a-half-year-old great dane that was being cared for by Kraemer became aggressive toward officers.

Police used pepper spray and a stun gun on the dog before officers had to "dispatch" her, according to the complaint.

An eyewitness to the raid, Kraemer's brother Timothy, tells Newsline 9 that he heard officers fire four or five shots before carrying the dog outside.

New details are emerging about a Medford drug raid that ended with a dog being killed.

Timothy Kraemer lives at the house but was not arrested by police the night of the raid, and he said he witnessed everything happen.

Kraemer claims that police handcuffed him as soon as they entered the home and that's when the great dane that was temporarily staying with him became aggressive.

"I told [police] to back away as far as possible because she's protective," Kraemer said. "One of [the officers] consistently tried petting her [and I] kept trying to tell them to stop."

Kraemer said the officers then used a stun gun on the dog to bring her under control.

"She was biting on the back of a chair after they tased her," he said. "Then one of them yelled 'you don't tase dogs you shoot them.' Then they took me outside and shot her."

Kraemer said he heard about five shots once he was take outside the house.

Multiple calls to the Medford Police Department have not been returned.

A dog is dead after a mobile home was raided for illegal drug activity by Medford Police, according to the dog's owner.

On February 1, Medford Police said an officer was attacked by a dog as they entered the home.

Police are not releasing any more information about the raid, or how they stopped the dog from attacking the officer.

Erin Marien is the owner of the great dane named Bonita who was being cared for by the suspects of the raid at the time. She said she has no involvement with the drug investigation.

Marien said police shot and killed her dog.

"She was just doing her job and so was the police," Marien said. "We loved her no different than any other member of the family."

Marien said she does not know why police are not answering whether or not her dog was shot during the raid.

"If they feel like they didn't do anything wrong, there should be no reason to sweep it under the rug," she said.

Neighbors in the area confirm Marien's comments about the dog being shot by police.

A veterinarian told Newsline 9 that Marien's great dane was brought to his clinic by police and was already dead when it arrived.

Charges are expected to be filed Monday against the suspects in the raid.