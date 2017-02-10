"Night To Shine" prom returns to Central Wisconsin

Tens of thousands of people with special needs got royal treatment Friday as they headed to proms across the country. It's all part of Tim Tebow's second annual "Night to Shine" event.



Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston was one of hundreds of churches chosen by Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Foundation to host a prom.



Organizers say it's a special night for all the kings and queens.



"I think the favorite part is watching them come in with the excitement and seeing them all dressed up," said Mount Olive Pastor Lance Hoelscher. "And then getting their hair done and just getting the love and the treatment and the care of everybody who would come and cheer them on."



Dozens of volunteers helped attendees get hair and makeup done, while hundreds gathered along the red carpet to cheer on the kings and queens.



After walking the red carpet attendees hit the dance floor to finish the celebration.