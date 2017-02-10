Friday Sports Report: Donovan Free master of 3's - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Donovan Free master of 3's

Posted:

Friday, February 10th Sports Report:

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 67, Westfield Area 32
   Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 34
   Amherst 70, Kewaunee 34
   Auburndale 80, Newman Catholic 52
   Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37
   Iola-Scandinavia 69, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 47
   *Marathon 83, Assumption 77  -  *Marathon's Donovan Free goes 9/9 on three point attempts, earns game high with 36 points.
   Marshfield 62, Wausau East 48
   Medford Area 58, Ashland 32
   Merrill 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52
   Phillips 56, Phelps 53
   Rib Lake 88, Athens 50
   Stanley-Boyd 54, Regis 48
   Stevens Point 88, D.C. Everest 49
   Stratford 73, Northland Lutheran 26
   Thorp 44, Osseo-Fairchild 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 57, Markesan 39
   Bloomer 59, Medford Area 22
   D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 60
   Merrill 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
   Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 48
   Pacelli 46, Pittsville 27
   Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 27
   Shiocton 46, Iola-Scandinavia 30
   Tri-County 81, Rosholt 40
   Wild Rose 44, Port Edwards 42

 BOYS HOCKEY
   Antigo 4, Mosinee 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.