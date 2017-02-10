Friday Sports Report: Donovan Free master of 3's

Friday, February 10th Sports Report:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 67, Westfield Area 32
Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 34
Amherst 70, Kewaunee 34
Auburndale 80, Newman Catholic 52
Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 47
*Marathon 83, Assumption 77 - *Marathon's Donovan Free goes 9/9 on three point attempts, earns game high with 36 points.
Marshfield 62, Wausau East 48
Medford Area 58, Ashland 32
Merrill 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 52
Phillips 56, Phelps 53
Rib Lake 88, Athens 50
Stanley-Boyd 54, Regis 48
Stevens Point 88, D.C. Everest 49
Stratford 73, Northland Lutheran 26
Thorp 44, Osseo-Fairchild 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Amherst 57, Markesan 39
Bloomer 59, Medford Area 22
D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 60
Merrill 62, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Northland Pines 64, Mosinee 48
Pacelli 46, Pittsville 27
Rhinelander 60, Tomahawk 27
Shiocton 46, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Tri-County 81, Rosholt 40
Wild Rose 44, Port Edwards 42
BOYS HOCKEY
Antigo 4, Mosinee 1