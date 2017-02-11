Wisconsin sex offender registry gets millions of page views - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin sex offender registry gets millions of page views

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's online resources to find details about sex offenders are generating millions of page views.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that sections of the state Department of Corrections' website that provide details on sex offenders generated 19 million page views last year.

The department's sex offender registry, offender locator and "Wisconsin's Most Wanted" averaged a combined 481,000 visits per month.

Corrections officials say the sex offender registry has become a resource for residents researching prospective child care providers, youth sports coaches and other people working with children.

Grace Knutson is the department's director of sex offender programs. She says the registry is helpful, and that residents are using the list "as it was intended."

Some critics say the registries do more harm than good, and feed a culture of fear.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.