Antigo hockey tournament cross-checks cancer for teen

An Antigo floor hockey tournament on Saturday helped raise money to cover medical expenses for a member of the Antigo High School Hockey team who was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in December.

Matt Young is a junior at the high school and is only a few chemotherapy treatments away before doctors believe he will be cancer-free.

Young only played in one game before being sidelined for the year because of his diagnosis.

Member's of Young's hockey team and their families helped organize the fundraiser.

"It's incredible. Just the whole support and love from the whole team it's just amazing," said Young. "It's been a whirlwind, but a supportive whirlwind."

Proceeds from the tournament will go to Young's family to cover doctor bills and traveling expenses for his trips to Madison for treatment.

Young said he can't wait to get back to playing hockey for his school during his senior year.